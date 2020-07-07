Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

The Sport Review Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to bolster their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe by beating Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night. The Gunners are in pursuit of a Champions League or Europa League place but Mikel Arteta’s side have left themselves with a lot of work to do with five games left […]

News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal 01:27

 Arsenal face a defining run of games over the next fortnight, which kicks off on Tuesday against Leicester City.Take a look at the stats here.

