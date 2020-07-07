|
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to bolster their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe by beating Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night. The Gunners are in pursuit of a Champions League or Europa League place but Mikel Arteta’s side have left themselves with a lot of work to do with five games left […]
