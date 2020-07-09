‘Brilliant’: Robin van Persie raves about 18-year-old Arsenal star Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Robin van Persie highlighted Bukayo Saka’s pace, technique and vision after the Arsenal teenager provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City. The Gunners star played a big role in Arsenal’s opener after Saka managed to evade Jonny Evans before he slid a pass to Gunners captain Aubameyang […]



