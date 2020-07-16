Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Brom 4/5 to beat Huddersfield Town in Friday’s Championship contest

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: West Brom win Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport Knowing that every contest now is a must-win encounter, West Brom will make the trip to relegation scrappers Huddersfield on Friday evening. Starting with the hosts, putting in what was another toothless display and having to settle for a point away at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, […]

The post West Brom 4/5 to beat Huddersfield Town in Friday’s Championship contest appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League 00:51

 Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Huddersfield vs West Brom, Championship: Live streaming, HUD v WBA Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

 HUD vs WBA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion Dream11 Team Player List, HUD...
DNA Also reported by •Express and Star

Huddersfield Town 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Leeds United promoted as Terriers move to brink of Championship safety

 Leeds are promoted to the Premier League following a 16-year absence after nearest challengers West Brom lose at Huddersfield.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Express and Star

Huddersfield Town v Luton Town

 BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Friday's Championship game between Huddersfield Town and Luton Town.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this