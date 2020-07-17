Global  
 

Leeds will be welcomed back to Premier League where they can renew rivalries with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, says Simon Grayson

talkSPORT Friday, 17 July 2020
Simon Grayson thinks Leeds United will be welcomed back into the Premier League where they will be able to renew some old rivalries. Leeds’ promotion to the top flight was confirmed when West Brom were beaten by Huddersfield on Friday night. Former manager Grayson was delighted to see them back in the Premier League and […]
