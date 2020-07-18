Global  
 

KBO on ESPN schedule, how to watch, teams for the Korea baseball league and more

ESPN Saturday, 18 July 2020
The Korea Baseball Organization's regular season is underway, and that means it's time for some live baseball -- and lots and lots of bat flips. Here's how you can check out the action and game highlights, and what you need to know to become a KBO expert.
