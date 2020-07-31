Azhar Ali: Feel very lucky to have Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah in my squad Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali on Thursday lauded bowlers ahead of their series against England and stated he is lucky to have young pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in the line-up. 20-year-old Afridi and 17-year-old Shah are on their maiden tour of England and Pakistan have pinned their hopes on the duo's young... 👓 View full article

