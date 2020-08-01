Global  
 

De Laurentiis gives Man City, Liverpool Koulibaly transfer hope

Team Talk Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
The colourful Napoli president has once again spoken out about his star man's future, this time admitting a parting of ways could be close.

