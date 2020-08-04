No updates on Jadon Sancho transfer – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer (Video) Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Manchester United are reportedly in serious talks with Borussia Dortmund over a proposed transfer of winger Jadon Sancho. However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there’s nothing to tell on the subject at the moment. 🗣"It is what is is at the moment I have no updates at the moment" Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Jadon […] 👓 View full article

