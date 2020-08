Hockey captain Manpreet, 3 other players test positive for COVID-19 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The Indian men''s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a national camp in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday. Besides Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh and drag-flicker Varun Kumar have also tested positive for the deadly... 👓 View full article