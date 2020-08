Danger for Ronnie O'Sullivan as Williams leads in QF Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Ronnie O'Sullivan is in danger of crashing out of the World Snooker Championship after Mark Williams established a 6-2 lead in their quarter-final clash on Monday. Williams, bidding for a fourth world title, reeled off five consecutive frames at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre to take control of the best-of-25 tie. There was nothing... 👓 View full article

