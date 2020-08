Valencia captain Parejo joins rivals Villarreal Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Dani Parejo has joined Villarreal on a four-year contract, leaving rivals Valencia where he was captain. The transfer became the second between the two clubs to go through on Wednesday, with Parejo following Francis Coquelin to El Madrigal – reportedly for a cut-price combined fee of just €13million. Valencia have already sold Ferran Torres to […] 👓 View full article

