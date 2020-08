Canadiens head coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest problems Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien suffered chest problems after Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and was rushed to hospital. 👓 View full article

