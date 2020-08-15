Global  
 

Champions League: Mature City ready to roar at Lyon in bid for European glory

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020
Manchester City finally have a marquee victory in the knockout stages of the Champions League after seeing off Real Madrid to reach the Last 8, but they want much more in Lisbon over the next week with Pep Guardiola insisting they cannot be satisfied by beating the 13-time winners.

"We're here to try and win the Champions...
News video: Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final 01:09

 Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

