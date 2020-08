Source: Washington's Smith to be cleared by team Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a leg injury in 2018 that nearly cost him his life, will be cleared for football activity and be activated off the physically unable to perform list, a source told ESPN's John Keim on Saturday. 👓 View full article

