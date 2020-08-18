Global  
 

Manchester United made mistake selling 'world-class' Romelu Lukaku, says Jamie O'Hara – 'Anthony Martial will not win them titles'

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Manchester United made a mistake selling Romelu Lukaku last summer and would be a better team with the Belgian spearheading their current attack. That’s according to Jamie O’Hara, who believes Anthony Martial is not good enough and Lukaku is the ‘world-class striker Man United need’ to be competing for the Premier League title again. Lukaku […]
News video: Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory 02:30

 Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

