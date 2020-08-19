Global  
 

We're extremely greedy for titles: Bayern Munich's Boateng warns Lyon

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Corentin Tolisso says treble-chasing Bayern Munich should be wary of his former club Lyon in tonight's Champions League semi-final as the greedy Bavarians look to build on their demolition of Barcelona. "From a German point of view, perhaps Lyon's the least known team. But against Manchester City, we all saw what this team is...
