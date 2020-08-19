|
Serge Gnabry: Arsenal and West Brom reject – who Tony Pulis thought wasn’t good enough – stars again in Champions League after tormenting Chelsea and Tottenham
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Serge Gnabry has done pretty well for a bloke Tony Pulis once decided wasn’t good enough for West Brom. The former Arsenal academy star, also deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates, showed once again how wrong the Gunners were to sell him with a first-half double against Lyon in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday […]
