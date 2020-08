Amigo News 🇬🇧 - @BBCSport - Substitute Ryan Hedges scores the winner for Aberdeen at St Johnstone in the Premiership https://t.co/VGLpcsd9Nx 9 minutes ago BBC Sport Scotland Substitute Ryan Hedges scores the winner for Aberdeen at St Johnstone in the Premiership ⚽️ Read the match report… https://t.co/b4VxZzl5Mc 6 hours ago FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: GOAL! ⚽️ Substitute Ryan Hedges scores Aberdeen's first goal of the season St Johnstone 0 - 1 Aberdeen Follow our liv… 8 hours ago BBC Sport Scotland GOAL! ⚽️ Substitute Ryan Hedges scores Aberdeen's first goal of the season St Johnstone 0 - 1 Aberdeen Follow o… https://t.co/688ctZY7R4 9 hours ago