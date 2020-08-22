Hockey Night in Canada: Canucks vs. Golden Knights
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Watch live on television and online as the Vancouver Canucks battle the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET
The Vegas Golden Knights' schedule for round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is out! The Knights will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. All games will be..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15Published