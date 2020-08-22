Global  
 

Hockey Night in Canada: Canucks vs. Golden Knights

CBC.ca Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Watch live on television and online as the Vancouver Canucks battle the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET
