Related videos from verified sources Harry Maguire: 'A free man for now'



Sky News sports correspondent Martha Kelner reports from outside the court in Greece where Harry Maguire has appeared after an incident on Mykonos. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:53 Published 2 days ago Man United captain Maguire to see prosecutor after brawl on Greek island



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrives on the Greek island of Syros after being detained for questioning following his alleged involvement in an incident on Mykonos in which police officers.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island



Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greeceinvolving captain Harry Maguire. The England defender, 27, has been arrestedon the island of Mykonos following an alleged.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago

