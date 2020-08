Charlie Fellows RT @btsportfootball: Kingsley Coman was the hero as Bayern Munich claimed their sixth Champions League title 🏆 Last night's tense final in… 3 minutes ago Rachel Clement RT @SInow: It was an own goal, of sorts, six years in the making, as one of PSG's own came back to bite the club in the #UCLfinal. @jonaw… 33 minutes ago Football on BT Sport #Club2020 Kingsley Coman was the hero as Bayern Munich claimed their sixth Champions League title 🏆 Last night's tense final… https://t.co/LnMahb6P1P 45 minutes ago Kobina Ebo RT @FutbolBible: 🇩🇪 BAYERN MUNICH ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE. EX-PSG MAN KINGSLEY COMAN IS THE HERO. FULLY DESERVED, THEY HAVE BEEN ON ANO… 2 hours ago