Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1

FOX Sports Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the potential for the Los Angeles Clippers tonight and the impact Paul George has on a series win in round 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. While they may not be able to make it to the NBA finals with PG13's current play, Broussard feels LA can absolutely win the series against the Dallas Mavericks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1

Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1 03:23

 Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the potential for the Los Angeles Clippers tonight and the impact Paul George has on a series win in round 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. While they may not be able to make it to the NBA finals with PG13's current play, Broussard feels LA can absolutely...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Paul George needs redemption after Clippers' Game 4 loss to Mavericks [Video]

Cousin Sal: Paul George needs redemption after Clippers' Game 4 loss to Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks tied up the series after star player Luka Doncic snatched the victory from the Los Angeles Clippers with a 30-foot buzzer beater. Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman he..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:07Published
Colin Cowherd: Mavericks are a talented team, but Clippers are still going to take the series [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Mavericks are a talented team, but Clippers are still going to take the series

The Dallas Mavericks tied up the series after a 3-point Buzzer shot from Luka Doncic won them game 4 over the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the loss, Colin Cowherd still believes the Clippers will be..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:32Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple categories over the weekend on the way to an 8-point win and 2-1 series lead against the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron had a game-high 38 points to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard on Paul George’s impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1

Chris Broussard on Paul George’s impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1 Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the potential for the Los Angeles Clippers tonight and the impact Paul George has on a series win in round 1 of the NBA...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1 https://t.co/MVC85HuLEf 5 minutes ago

Cjcrosscourt

Steph Bean Bryant RT @FoxSportsRadio: 📺@RobParkerFS1: "Basically, the Clippers played without 2 starters yesterday and almost won that game." 📺@Chris_Brouss… 10 hours ago

AmericanEJ

American E-Journal Obviously, they are not going to lose on Kobe Day in Black Mamba uniforms. WE NEED YOU NOW CLIPPERS, WAKE UP GEORGE… https://t.co/knC15ncxez 11 hours ago

BallisLife267

NBA Gawd @FoxSportsRadio @RobParkerFS1 @Chris_Broussard Look at playoff P’s last 3 playoff runs... they ended in the 1st rou… https://t.co/0tiCguPVoq 12 hours ago

FoxSportsRadio

FOX Sports Radio 📺@RobParkerFS1: "Basically, the Clippers played without 2 starters yesterday and almost won that game." 📺… https://t.co/WeeLtQ3xyB 13 hours ago

DJMikeMajor

DJ MIKE MAJOR Someone please tell me how @Chris_Broussard compared Paul George in the playoffs to AD, saying you not sure what th… https://t.co/3eM92kHxQF 21 hours ago