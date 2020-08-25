Chris Broussard on Paul George's impact on Clippers vs Mavericks playoff series; LA can win RD 1 Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the potential for the Los Angeles Clippers tonight and the impact Paul George has on a series win in round 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. While they may not be able to make it to the NBA finals with PG13's current play, Broussard feels LA can absolutely win the series against the Dallas Mavericks.


