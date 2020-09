You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Jerry Jones is trying to give me a heart attack' — Skip Bayless on Cowboy's televised scrimmage



The Dallas Cowboys televised their scrimmage yesterday, but it was far from what viewers are used to seeing. No players wore names or numbers on their jerseys and most of the shots were tight on.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:21 Published 3 days ago Skip Bayless: Cowboys just lost the key to their defense with Gerald McCoy's season-ending injury



After their first padded practice yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys have already been hit with injury. All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon and is now expected to miss the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago Cowboys Expect Success Under New Coach Mike McCarthy



CBS 11’s Bill Jones talks about Cowboys training camp under the shadow of coronavirus and the leadership Mike McCarthy. Katie Johnston Credit: CBS Local Duration: 08:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this