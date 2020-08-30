Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys kick-off time, TV channel and team news

Wales Online Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys kick-off time, TV channel and team newsCardiff Blues face the Ospreys at Rodney Parade this weekend: here's the kick-off time, team news, TV channel and live stream details, plus why Cardiff Arms Park is not being used for the match
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police team up to down on DUI's at Lake Mead Recreation Area [Video]

Police team up to down on DUI's at Lake Mead Recreation Area

NEWS: NHP and LVMPD are teaming up with the National Parks Service and Department of Wildlife to amp up enforcement on Labor Day weekend.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:49Published
New study suggests extended screen time is bad for skin [Video]

New study suggests extended screen time is bad for skin

Your computer screen may be aging you. A new study finds 30-hours in front of the blue light from your computer monitor is as bad for your skin as 25 minutes of sun without sunscreen.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Potential start date announced for Youth Soccer sesaon [Video]

Potential start date announced for Youth Soccer sesaon

The Nevada Youth Soccer Association has announced a potential start date for this season. This comes just one day after we reported parents wanted to get kids back on the field. Kids could start..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys: Live updates

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys: Live updates With the Arms Park unavailable, the Welsh derby is being played at the Blues' temporary home of Rodney Parade: here's the team news, kick-off time and latest...
Wales Online


Tweets about this