Lionel Messi EXCLUSIVE: Man City are ‘top candidates’ to sign Argentina superstar, Barcelona presidential candidate tells talkSPORT

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Manchester City are favourites to sign Lionel Messi in a stunning transfer from Barcelona this summer, talkSPORT has been told. Barca presidential candidate Victor Font joined White and Sawyer on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on Messi’s proposed Camp Nou exit, with the Argentine superstar announcing his intention to leave last week. Man City […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Messi has earned the right to leave'

'Messi has earned the right to leave' 03:09

 Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font says the club should respect Lionel Messi's wish to leave and that he's earned the right to retire where he likes.

