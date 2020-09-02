Lionel Messi EXCLUSIVE: Man City are ‘top candidates’ to sign Argentina superstar, Barcelona presidential candidate tells talkSPORT
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Manchester City are favourites to sign Lionel Messi in a stunning transfer from Barcelona this summer, talkSPORT has been told. Barca presidential candidate Victor Font joined White and Sawyer on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on Messi’s proposed Camp Nou exit, with the Argentine superstar announcing his intention to leave last week. Man City […]