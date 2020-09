'Silva > Greenwood' - Wolves fans go nuts at 'imminent' £35m Fabio Silva deal Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news: FC Porto starlet Fabio Silva is reportedly on his way to Molineux in a club-record deal that will eclipse the £30m paid for Raul Jimenez last year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this