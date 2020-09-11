Jose Mourinho says he’s ‘depressed’ as he slams Tottenham’s ‘risky’ and ‘impossible’ September fixture pile-up ahead of new season
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Jose Mourinho wants answers from football’s authorities over Tottenham’s hectic September fixture pile-up. Spurs could end up playing SEVEN matches in the space of just over two weeks in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League this month. And if Tottenham beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second round of Europa League qualifying next Thursday, […]