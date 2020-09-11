Global  
 

Jose Mourinho says he’s ‘depressed’ as he slams Tottenham’s ‘risky’ and ‘impossible’ September fixture pile-up ahead of new season

talkSPORT Friday, 11 September 2020
Jose Mourinho wants answers from football’s authorities over Tottenham’s hectic September fixture pile-up. Spurs could end up playing SEVEN matches in the space of just over two weeks in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League this month. And if Tottenham beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second round of Europa League qualifying next Thursday, […]
