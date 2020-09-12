Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leeds United Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their Premier League opener on Saturday afternoon. The Premier League champions will start the defence of their title as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to retain their top-flight crown following their resounding triumph last term. Liverpool FC won the Premier […] 👓 View full article

