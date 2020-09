You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules



Football action resumes on the continent after a six-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 3 hours ago Some entrepreneurs worry the general election results could put them out of business



More than half of small business owners said the upcoming election is the MOST important of their lifetime. The study of 500 US entrepreneurs found a fifth said their company could be in jeopardy.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 1 day ago William thanks football clubs and fans for community support during pandemic



The Duke of Cambridge has thanked football clubs and fans for supporting theircommunities during the coronavirus pandemic. The prince delivered his messagein a video on Twitter which featured a montage.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this