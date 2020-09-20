Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriots vs. Seahawks picks: Point spread, total, player props and trends for Sunday Night Football in Week 2

CBS Sports Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
A full betting breakdown of Sunday's prime-time clash between New England and Seattle
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Player of the Week: St. Joe's Kevin May

Player of the Week: St. Joe's Kevin May 00:39

 St. Joseph Catholic School Bruin Kevin May is our player of the week. He led the Bruins to a 26-7 win over St. Andrews last Friday night by producing 140 yards of total offense to go along with two touchdowns and an interception.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rams vs. Cowboys picks: Point spread, total, player props and trends for Sunday Night Football in Week 1

 A full betting breakdown of Sunday's prime-time clash between NFC contenders
CBS Sports

Browns vs. Bengals picks: Point spread, total, player props and trends for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

 Get ready for the start of the NFL season with our gambling breakdown of the Thursday night matchup
CBS Sports

Broncos vs. Titans Week 1 odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props and trends for Monday Night Football

 Denver will open up its 2020 season against Tennessee on Monday Night Football, and here are bets to consider
CBS Sports


Tweets about this