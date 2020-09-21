Global  
 

Pickford has not let Southgate down – Southall backs Everton goalkeeper as England´s number one

Jordan Pickford has plenty to improve on but there is not a better English goalkeeper, says Everton great Neville Southall. Pickford endured a difficult campaign for Everton last season, making four errors that led directly to goals – only Martin Dubravka had more with five – as Carlo Ancelotti’s side finished 12th. Despite the impressive form […]
