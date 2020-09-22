Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen reacts to new Liverpool FC and Tottenham signings

The Sport Review Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Michael Owen took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur make some major signings last week. Liverpool FC finally announced a deal to sign midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday, while Tottenham completed a sensational move to bring Gareth Bale back to the club on loan […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win [Video]

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this