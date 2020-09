Henderson revels in dream Man Utd debut Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson said he fulfilled a dream after making his debut for the Red Devils. Henderson started in place of regular number one David de Gea and kept a clean sheet as United defeated Luton Town 3-0 in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday. After starring on loan at Sheffield United […] 👓 View full article

