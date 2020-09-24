More involved in the box, outperforming xG – how Calvert-Lewin´s game has changed Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made an electric start to the 2020-21 Premier League season. The striker has scored four goals in Everton’s opening two games, following up the winner at Tottenham with a first career hat-trick against West Brom last weekend. Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Calvert-Lewin was linked with Manchester United during the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Southgate: Calvert-Lewin deserves opportunity



England head coach Gareth Southgate believes Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is 'a pest' for opposing defenders, and thoroughly deserves his first senior international call-up. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:44 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this

