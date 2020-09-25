Arsenal's Lucas Torreira transfer talks do not include Thomas Partey deal
Friday, 25 September 2020 (
46 minutes ago) Arsenal are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal to offload Lucas Torreira, but midfielder Thomas Partey is not part of the ongoing negotiations
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
3 days ago
The Good Morning Transfers team discuss the latest Arsenal transfer developments involving Lucas Torreira and Thomas Partey.
Torreira out, Partey in? 02:00
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
'Arsenal want it to be Partey-time at the Emirates'
Dharmesh Sheth says Arsenal are working hard to agree a deal for Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid - and explains why current Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could hold the key to an agreement.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:02 Published 14 hours ago
Could Arsenal swap Torreira for Partey?
Could Arsenal swap Lucas Torreira for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey? The Transfer Show discuss.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published 3 days ago
Transfer News: Torreira, Sokratis & Kolasinac
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has the latest on the Arsenal futures of Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this