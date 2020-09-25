Arsenal's Lucas Torreira transfer talks do not include Thomas Partey deal Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Arsenal are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal to offload Lucas Torreira, but midfielder Thomas Partey is not part of the ongoing negotiations Arsenal are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal to offload Lucas Torreira, but midfielder Thomas Partey is not part of the ongoing negotiations 👓 View full article

