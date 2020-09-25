Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira transfer talks do not include Thomas Partey deal

Daily Star Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Arsenal's Lucas Torreira transfer talks do not include Thomas Partey dealArsenal are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal to offload Lucas Torreira, but midfielder Thomas Partey is not part of the ongoing negotiations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Torreira out, Partey in?

Torreira out, Partey in? 02:00

 The Good Morning Transfers team discuss the latest Arsenal transfer developments involving Lucas Torreira and Thomas Partey.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Arsenal want it to be Partey-time at the Emirates' [Video]

'Arsenal want it to be Partey-time at the Emirates'

Dharmesh Sheth says Arsenal are working hard to agree a deal for Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid - and explains why current Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could hold the key to an agreement.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published
Could Arsenal swap Torreira for Partey? [Video]

Could Arsenal swap Torreira for Partey?

Could Arsenal swap Lucas Torreira for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey? The Transfer Show discuss.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published
Transfer News: Torreira, Sokratis & Kolasinac [Video]

Transfer News: Torreira, Sokratis & Kolasinac

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has the latest on the Arsenal futures of Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal told terms over Partey transfer as Atletico Madrid snub Torreira swap

Arsenal told terms over Partey transfer as Atletico Madrid snub Torreira swap Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey throughout the summer transfer window - but the Gunners need to sell before...
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport ReviewFootball.londonSoccerNews.com

Arsenal transfer news and rumours live as Gunners' make Houssem Aouar plan

Arsenal transfer news and rumours live as Gunners' make Houssem Aouar plan The latest Arsenal transfer news and rumours live on the likes of Thomas Partey, Lucas Torreira, Houssem Aouar and Philippe Coutinho
Football.london

Lucas Torreira to Atletico in doubt as two clubs continue to chase Arsenal star

 Reports this week claimed Torreira had agreed a deal with Atletico - raising hopes of a swap for Thomas Partey - but two Serie A clubs are still in the chase
Daily Star


Tweets about this

NunoPortez

Lord Commander RT @MirrorFootball: Arsenal in talks with Atletico Madrid over Lucas Torreira - but not Thomas Partey #AFC https://t.co/pJFpnFDIgH 3 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Arsenal's Lucas Torreira transfer talks do not include Thomas Partey deal https://t.co/hwDfVn7xVl 5 minutes ago

AfcWilddog

AFC_WILDDOG RT @IndyFootball: Lucas Torreira set for exit amid Atletico Madrid and Torino interest https://t.co/Crm2P6CUM1 15 minutes ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Lucas Torreira set for exit amid Atletico Madrid and Torino interest https://t.co/Crm2P6CUM1 21 minutes ago

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Arsenal's Lucas Torreira transfer talks do not include Thomas Partey deal https://t.co/5zpypPRRsV 31 minutes ago

footycor

Footy Corner The La Liga side want to take Torreira on a season-long loan - but Gunners target Partey is reportedly not part of… https://t.co/4QLSOUJh0l 35 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Bad news for Arsenal fans, Thomas Partey is not part of the ongoing talks to offload Lucas Torreira to Atletico Mad… https://t.co/zsiafVQGCZ 39 minutes ago

MirrorFootball

Mirror Football Arsenal in talks with Atletico Madrid over Lucas Torreira - but not Thomas Partey #AFC https://t.co/pJFpnFDIgH 58 minutes ago