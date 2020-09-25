Global  
 

Everton target Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero to challenge Jordan Pickford as No.1 after latest howlers as Moise Kean linked with Juventus return

talkSPORT Friday, 25 September 2020
Everton could sign Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero this summer to provide competition to Jordan Pickford after his latest howlers in a Toffees shirt. Pickford was guilty of two mistakes that both resulted in goals for Fleetwood Town in their Carabao Cup third round clash this week. And although they mattered little in the […]
