Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3 Saturday, 26 September 2020

The 9/25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown aired live from The ThunderDome, as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso confronted each other about their roles within the family. Also Jeff Hardy ,AJ Styles and Sami Zayn battle in preparation for their ladder match on Sunday and Alexa Bliss takes on Lacey Evans. The 9/25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown aired live from The ThunderDome, as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso confronted each other about their roles within the family. Also Jeff Hardy ,AJ Styles and Sami Zayn battle in preparation for their ladder match on Sunday and Alexa Bliss takes on Lacey Evans. 👓 View full article

