You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parker: Aina and Tete not signed yet



Fulham Head Coach Scott Parker provides an update on Torino defender Ola Aina and Lyon right-back Kenny Tete as they complete medicals before joining the Premier League club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:50 Published 3 weeks ago How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes



Leeds walked the Championship in the end but with an over reliance on Patrick Bamford could they look to bring in one of Ollie Watkins, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi or Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson this.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 48:04 Published on August 10, 2020 Parker: We must learn from mistakes in 'brutal' PL



Scott Parker says Fulham must learn from their past mistakes in the Premier League if they are to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published on August 5, 2020

Tweets about this