Jamie Carragher predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

The Sport Review Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher has praised Mikel Arteta for the impact he has had at Arsenal and he says that the Gunners could well end up in the top four this season. Arsenal have made a 100 per cent start to the new season in the Premier League after having secured victories over both Fulham and West […]
