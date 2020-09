Declan Rice's Frank Lampard comments boost Chelsea transfer chances this week Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

West Ham star Declan Rice has previously commented on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as the Blues look to secure a last-minute summer transfer before the deadline next week West Ham star Declan Rice has previously commented on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as the Blues look to secure a last-minute summer transfer before the deadline next week 👓 View full article