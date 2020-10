Ben Chilwell answers all of Chelsea’s problems as Blues make Crystal Palace pay for lateness Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Ben Chilwell had a dream Premier League debut as Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The £50million left-back scored one and created another as the Blues netted four second-half goals at Stamford Bridge. Kurt Zouma grabbed the second from a delicious Chilwell cross, before Jorginho slotted away two penalties, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chilwell: Lampard convinced me to join Chelsea



New Chelsea signing Ben Chilwell says head coach Frank Lampard played a key role in persuading him to join the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published on August 26, 2020 Transfer News: Chelsea confirm Chilwell



Chelsea complete the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester for £50m, reports Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:26 Published on August 26, 2020 Chilwell to Chelsea 'almost done'



Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea's move for Leicester defender Ben Chilwell is 'almost done'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:27 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this