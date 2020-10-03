Legal experts favour bail for Rhea Chakraborty Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amid reports that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel has concurred with the findings of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital ruling out foul play in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty, said he would await the CBI's official version but noted that "we on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said truth cannot be changed under any circumstances." All eyes are now on the Bombay high court, which has reserved bail pleas of Rhea and her brother Showik, along with those of three others, in a drugs case for judgment which is expected next week.


