Afghanistan batsman passes away after car mishap Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman has passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident. 👓 View full article

