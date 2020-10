No. 1 Clemson isn't perfect, but makes it look easy in beating No. 7 Miami Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

No. 1 Clemson's 42-17 win against No. 7 Miami reaffirms the Tigers' place as the best team in the ACC and a major College Football Playoff contender.

