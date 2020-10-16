|
‘I understood it’: Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes has moved to deny suggestions that he had a bust-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. The Red Devils slumped to a humiliating defeat at Old Trafford in their most recent top-flight outing after Solskjaer opted to take Fernandes off at half-time. There had […]
