‘I understood it’: Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans

The Sport Review Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes has moved to deny suggestions that he had a bust-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. The Red Devils slumped to a humiliating defeat at Old Trafford in their most recent top-flight outing after Solskjaer opted to take Fernandes off at half-time. There had […]
