Crystal Palace to sign Jack Butland despite Liverpool rumours and West Ham to complete Said Benrahma deal on domestic deadline day Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Jack Butland is set for a reunion with former England manager Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, with the goalkeeper expected to seal his return to Premier League football on the domestic transfer deadline day. The summer’s second transfer window officially closes at 5pm on Friday, with Butland joining the Eagles, NOT Liverpool, after rumours earlier […] 👓 View full article

