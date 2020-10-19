NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Tom Brady and the Buccaneers bounced back in a big way with a 38-10 blowout win over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers. That helped move the now 5-1 Chicago Bears into first place in the NFC North. Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to dominate and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat down the Cleveland Browns just like old times. Catch all that and more in the NFL Week 6 recap with the FOX NFL Sunday crew.
It's Week 5 of the NFL season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the Chicago Bears. In this segment, Brandon Marshall gives 3 keys Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need to follow in order..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:03Published
Tweets about this
UnitedSportsNation🏆 NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more https://t.co/vfVTpjd27G https://t.co/WJrBZdO9aM 3 hours ago
Venezuelan in USA NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more https://t.co/fHEf34aFPm https://t.co/J3BjAMFdL3 4 hours ago
Ron Bohning NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more https://t.co/d3rAXd9z5p… https://t.co/XCnwfTPXdQ 4 hours ago
State of Press NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more https://t.co/TNDO6j6v0j 4 hours ago
Papa Big Bear Bears Update:
NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more
https://t.co/wJw5fEuT8u 5 hours ago
K Dubb NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more https://t.co/Xsaqm7laKj #sports#feedly5 hours ago
One News Page NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more: https://t.co/dNHQ420tNj 5 hours ago