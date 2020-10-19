Global  
 

NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more

FOX Sports Monday, 19 October 2020
NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much moreTom Brady and the Buccaneers bounced back in a big way with a 38-10 blowout win over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers. That helped move the now 5-1 Chicago Bears into first place in the NFC North. Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to dominate and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat down the Cleveland Browns just like old times. Catch all that and more in the NFL Week 6 recap with the FOX NFL Sunday crew.
