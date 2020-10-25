Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City, Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte pay tribute to former academy star Jeremy Wisten, 17, after tragic death

talkSPORT Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Man City have paid tribute to their former academy star Jeremy Wisten following his tragic death. The 17-year-old defender joined City in 2016 and featured for their Elite Development squads before leaving the club. In a brief statement, City said: “The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries [Video]

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham. Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
New York City Ballet Cancels Performances Until September 2021 [Video]

New York City Ballet Cancels Performances Until September 2021

The New York City Ballet announced the cancellation of its winter and spring seasons.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:16Published
Man killed by police gunfire after opening fire on KCPD officers [Video]

Man killed by police gunfire after opening fire on KCPD officers

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a homicide suspect was struck and killed by gunfire from the Kansas City Police Department after he opened fire on officers Friday afternoon near Admiral..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this