Man City, Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte pay tribute to former academy star Jeremy Wisten, 17, after tragic death
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () Man City have paid tribute to their former academy star Jeremy Wisten following his tragic death. The 17-year-old defender joined City in 2016 and featured for their Elite Development squads before leaving the club. In a brief statement, City said: “The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player […]
