India vs Australia Boxing Day Test likely to witness fans
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Fans are expected to be allowed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the blockbuster Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, officials said Monday in a major boost for the series.
Australia's second largest city has been under a coronavirus lockdown for months, and on Sunday a decision was made to bar spectators at next...
India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published