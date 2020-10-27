Global  
 

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test likely to witness fans

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Fans are expected to be allowed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the blockbuster Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, officials said Monday in a major boost for the series.

Australia's second largest city has been under a coronavirus lockdown for months, and on Sunday a decision was made to bar spectators at next...
Cricket's Boxing Day Test likely to allow fans as coronavirus outbreak quashed

 Fans are expected to be allowed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the blockbuster Boxing Day Test between Australia and India.
