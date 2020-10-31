Why Kyle Walker chose NOT to celebrate stunning goal for Man City against Sheffield United

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harford County man helps city children



Harford County man helps city children Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago West Ham v Man City: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview



Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this