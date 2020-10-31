Global  
 

Why Kyle Walker chose NOT to celebrate stunning goal for Man City against Sheffield United

talkSPORT Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Kyle Walker scored an incredible volley to open the scoring for Man City at Sheffield United, but took some fans by surprise by deciding not to celebrate. Considering he marked his 100th City appearance with such a stunning strike, you would expect a certain level of jubilation. However, Walker opted not to celebrate out of […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City 01:26

 Bramall Lane will host Saturday's early start in the Premier League withSheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important gamefor both teams. Take a look at the stats here.

